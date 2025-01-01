2022 Mazda MX-3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>CPO</span></strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BY ACHILLES MAZDA</span></strong></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE BENEFITS -</span></strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> <strong>THIS IS INCLUDED at ACHILLES MAZDA (not an extra)</strong></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 160-Point Detailed Inspection </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 7-Year/140,000-Kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 30-Day/3,000-Kilometre Exchange Privilege </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> CarFax® Vehicle History Report </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Preferred Interest rates</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Available Extended Warranty/Coverage</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle also includes:</span></strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Nitrogen Tire Inflation</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> OMVIC Fee</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Available low rate financing</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only </span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>#idealclubhousecareexperience</span></span></span></p>

2022 Mazda MX-3

16,900 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MX-3

0 EV GT, BEV, Leather, Bose

Watch This Vehicle
12309686

2022 Mazda MX-3

0 EV GT, BEV, Leather, Bose

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DRADB9N0100839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CPO



MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BY ACHILLES MAZDA





MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE BENEFITS - THIS IS INCLUDED at ACHILLES MAZDA (not an extra)



160-Point Detailed Inspection



7-Year/140,000-Kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty



24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance



30-Day/3,000-Kilometre Exchange Privilege



CarFax® Vehicle History Report



Preferred Interest rates



Available Extended Warranty/Coverage





Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle also includes:



Nitrogen Tire Inflation



OMVIC Fee



Available low rate financing





*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only





We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer





#idealclubhousecareexperience

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Achilles Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 100th Anniversary Edition 100AE, Leather, Bose, Turbo, Loaded for sale in Milton, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 100th Anniversary Edition 100AE, Leather, Bose, Turbo, Loaded 64,500 KM $27,955 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate, Alloys, Moonroof, Leather for sale in Milton, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate, Alloys, Moonroof, Leather 43,250 KM $22,955 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, 5.7V8, WARLOCK, CREW for sale in Milton, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, 5.7V8, WARLOCK, CREW 68,500 KM $36,955 + tax & lic

Email Achilles Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

Call Dealer

(289) 627-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 627-1800

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MX-3