Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru Forester

36,850 KM

Details Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Location

Minden Subaru

13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0

705-286-6126

  1. 10994759
  2. 10994759
  3. 10994759
  4. 10994759
  5. 10994759
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,850KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEDC8NH440322

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Minden Subaru

Used 2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Minden, ON
2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED 68,235 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i for sale in Minden, ON
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i 65,682 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Minden Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Minden Subaru

Minden Subaru

13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0

Call Dealer

705-286-XXXX

(click to show)

705-286-6126

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Minden Subaru

705-286-6126

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Forester