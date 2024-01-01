Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru Outback

46,238 KM

Details Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Minden Subaru

13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0

705-286-6126

  1. 11785710
  2. 11785710
  3. 11785710
  4. 11785710
  5. 11785710
  6. 11785710
  7. 11785710
Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,238KM
VIN 4S4BTDNC8N3135268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2650L
  • Mileage 46,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Minden Subaru

Used 2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS for sale in Minden, ON
2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS 44,465 KM $37,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Minden, ON
2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED 0 $26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Minden Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Minden Subaru

Minden Subaru

13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-286-XXXX

(click to show)

705-286-6126

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Minden Subaru

705-286-6126

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Outback