$25,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek
CONVENIEN
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek
CONVENIEN
Location
Minden Subaru
13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0
705-286-6126
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,655KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTABCXN8254246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MAGNETITE GREY METALLIC(8Y)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,655 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CP
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Minden Subaru
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 36,234 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Legacy TOURING 88,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech 30,155 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Minden Subaru
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Minden Subaru
13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-286-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Minden Subaru
705-286-6126
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek