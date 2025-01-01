$29,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Subaru BRZ
6 SPD
2025 Subaru BRZ
6 SPD
Location
Minden Subaru
13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0
705-286-6126
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,007KM
VIN JF1ZDBB17S9700700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 8,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Minden Subaru
2025 Subaru Outback LIMITED 14,785 KM $42,790 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru Forester Limited 36,809 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
2025 Subaru Impreza RS 1,598 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Minden Subaru
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Minden Subaru
13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-286-XXXX(click to show)
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Minden Subaru
705-286-6126
2025 Subaru BRZ