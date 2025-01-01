Menu
2025 Subaru BRZ

8,007 KM

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Subaru BRZ

6 SPD

13153297

2025 Subaru BRZ

6 SPD

Minden Subaru

13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0

705-286-6126

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,007KM
VIN JF1ZDBB17S9700700

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 8,007 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0
705-286-6126

2025 Subaru BRZ