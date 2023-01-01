Menu
1966 Ford Mustang

92,487 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

1966 Ford Mustang

1966 Ford Mustang

COUPE LEATHER

1966 Ford Mustang

COUPE LEATHER

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10063227
  • Stock #: 20022C
  • VIN: 6F07C742501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20022C
  • Mileage 92,487 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Welcome. This 1966 Ford Mustang is for sale today in Mississauga.

This coupe has 92,487 kms. It's yellow in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a V8 engine.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

