1966 Ford Mustang
COUPE LEATHER
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
92,487KM
Used
- Stock #: 20022C
- VIN: 6F07C742501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,487 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Welcome. This 1966 Ford Mustang is for sale today in Mississauga.
This coupe has 92,487 kms. It's yellow in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a V8 engine.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
