1966 Ford Mustang

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 4 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10063227

10063227 Stock #: 20022C

20022C VIN: 6F07C742501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 20022C

Mileage 92,487 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.