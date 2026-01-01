$99,969+ taxes & licensing
1969 Dodge Coronet
Super Bee Tribute | 493 Stroker | A12 LiftOff Hood
1969 Dodge Coronet
Super Bee Tribute | 493 Stroker | A12 LiftOff Hood
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$99,969
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Plum Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,990 KM
Vehicle Description
V.I.N: WL21F9G269651
1969 Dodge Super Bee tribute, finished in that unforgettable purple with the attitude to match. Don't forget to watch our YouTube video for a *FULL WALKTHROUGH* including undercarriage footage.
Under the hood, the original 440 was pulled and replaced with a 493 stroker built by Darcy Clarke at Red Door Racing, based on a 440 block with 440 Source cylinder heads, a Molnar stroker crank, Molnar rods, and Harland Sharp rockers. Up top, the Six Pack setup was re-installed, and it breathes through Hooker headers into a full 2.5-inch exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers. Its also rocking a fiberglass A12 Six Pack lift-off hood the kind of detail that tells you this build was done with purpose.
Odometer: Mileage on odometer (3990 Kilometers). True Kilometers is unknown and may be considerably higher than shown.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-278-6181