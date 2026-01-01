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V.I.N: WL21F9G269651 1969 Dodge Super Bee tribute, finished in that unforgettable purple with the attitude to match. Dont forget to watch our YouTube video for a *FULL WALKTHROUGH* including undercarriage footage. Under the hood, the original 440 was pulled and replaced with a 493 stroker built by Darcy Clarke at Red Door Racing, based on a 440 block with 440 Source cylinder heads, a Molnar stroker crank, Molnar rods, and Harland Sharp rockers. Up top, the Six Pack setup was re-installed, and it breathes through Hooker headers into a full 2.5-inch exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers. Its also rocking a fiberglass A12 Six Pack lift-off hood the kind of detail that tells you this build was done with purpose. Odometer: Mileage on odometer (3990 Kilometers). True Kilometers is unknown and may be considerably higher than shown. 

1969 Dodge Coronet

3,990 KM

Details Description

$99,969

+ taxes & licensing
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1969 Dodge Coronet

Super Bee Tribute | 493 Stroker | A12 LiftOff Hood

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14463961

1969 Dodge Coronet

Super Bee Tribute | 493 Stroker | A12 LiftOff Hood

Location

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

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$99,969

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,990KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 3,990 KM

Vehicle Description

V.I.N: WL21F9G269651

1969 Dodge Super Bee tribute, finished in that unforgettable purple with the attitude to match. Don't forget to watch our YouTube video for a *FULL WALKTHROUGH* including undercarriage footage.

Under the hood, the original 440 was pulled and replaced with a 493 stroker built by Darcy Clarke at Red Door Racing, based on a 440 block with 440 Source cylinder heads, a Molnar stroker crank, Molnar rods, and Harland Sharp rockers. Up top, the Six Pack setup was re-installed, and it breathes through Hooker headers into a full 2.5-inch exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers. Its also rocking a fiberglass A12 Six Pack lift-off hood the kind of detail that tells you this build was done with purpose.

Odometer: Mileage on odometer (3990 Kilometers). True Kilometers is unknown and may be considerably higher than shown. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
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$99,969

+ taxes & licensing>

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

905-278-6181

1969 Dodge Coronet