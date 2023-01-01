Menu
1973 Chevrolet Corvette

147,908 KM

$32,995

$32,995

Stingray Manual Coupe T-Top V8

Stingray Manual Coupe T-Top V8

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

$32,995

147,908KM
  Listing ID: 10090626
  Stock #: 12548C
  VIN: 1Z37T3S400583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 12548C
  • Mileage 147,908 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.


-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This coupe has 147,908 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 210HP V8 engine.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

