$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
1973 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Manual Coupe T-Top V8
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
147,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10090626
- Stock #: 12548C
- VIN: 1Z37T3S400583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 147,908 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This coupe has 147,908 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 210HP V8 engine.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
