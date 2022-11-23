$25,995+ tax & licensing
1980 Datsun 280ZX
Coupe 10th Anniversary Special Edition Manual
123,181KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9361999
- Stock #: 11132
- VIN: HS130213841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 123,181 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Greetings. This 1980 Datsun 240Z is for sale today in Mississauga.
1980 Datsun 280ZX is #211of 3,000 10th Anniversary Special Edition examples produced, and it is finished in two-tone black and red over red upholstery and powered by a 2.8-liter inline-six paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes removable T-top glass roof panels, 14 alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, a Hitachi cassette stereo, and power windows and mirrors.
This coupe has 123,181 kms. It's red in colour. It has an manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
