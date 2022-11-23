Menu
1980 Datsun 280ZX

123,181 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

1980 Datsun 280ZX

1980 Datsun 280ZX

Coupe 10th Anniversary Special Edition Manual

1980 Datsun 280ZX

Coupe 10th Anniversary Special Edition Manual

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361999
  • Stock #: 11132
  • VIN: HS130213841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 123,181 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Greetings. This 1980 Datsun 240Z is for sale today in Mississauga.

1980 Datsun 280ZX is #211of 3,000 10th Anniversary Special Edition examples produced, and it is finished in two-tone black and red over red upholstery and powered by a 2.8-liter inline-six paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes removable T-top glass roof panels, 14 alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, a Hitachi cassette stereo, and power windows and mirrors.
This coupe has 123,181 kms. It's red in colour. It has an manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

