1992 Strick 53 FOOT

0 KM

Details Description

$2,290

+ tax & licensing
$2,290

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6559965
  • Stock #: 2922
  • VIN: 1S12E9481ND351217

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

53 foot,tandem,clean,no leak, barn door, www.japanesesportcar.ca $2290 53 FOOT 1992 BARN DOOR AT: 70 CARSON ST,ETOBICOKE,ON,M8W4Z6 $1490 53 FOOT 2000 BARN DOOR , AIR RIDE AT: 70 CARSON ST,ETOBICOKE,ON,M8W4Z6 $33990 53 FOOT 2014 BARNDOOR , AIR RIDE ,REEFER THER KING AT: 70 CARSON ST,ETOBICOKE,ON,M8W4Z6 Financing and Trades are welcome. ONLY Tax and Licensing is extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers. Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

