Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

143,555 KM

Details

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

2dr Coupe Convertible AS-IS

Watch This Vehicle

1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

2dr Coupe Convertible AS-IS

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 1697561851
  2. 1697561851
  3. 1697561851
  4. 1697561851
  5. 1697561851
  6. 1697561851
  7. 1697561851
  8. 1697561851
  9. 1697561851
  10. 1697561851
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,555KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10552920
  • Stock #: 7086
  • VIN: 1G3WT31T2PD313288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7086
  • Mileage 143,555 KM

Packages

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales

2012 Land Rover Rang...
 137,725 KM
$16,933 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge SEL
 164,833 KM
$9,933 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee T...
 298,722 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory