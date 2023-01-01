$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
905-848-3333
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
2dr Coupe Convertible AS-IS
Location
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
143,555KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 10552920
- Stock #: 7086
- VIN: 1G3WT31T2PD313288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 7086
- Mileage 143,555 KM
Packages
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1