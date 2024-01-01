$28,950+ tax & licensing
1995 MINI Cooper
AUSTIN ROVER
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 1995 Rover Mini Austin Automatic with AC Professionally Restored All Original Right Hand Drive.
Mississauga Auto Group Presents
Vintage Charm Meets Modern Comfort!
Features:
- Year: 1995
- Model: Rover Mini Austin Automatic
- Mileage: Only 53,000 kms
- Transmission: Automatic
- Drive: Right-Hand Drive
- Air Conditioning: Yes, enjoy comfort in every season!
- Alloy Rims & Performance Tires
- Sound System with ambient lighting
- Tinted Windows
Why You'll Love This Mini:
- Fully Restored: Experience the joy of driving a classic car that looks and feels brand new.
- Iconic Design: Timeless style and British charm.
- Perfect for Enthusiasts: Own a piece of automotive history with all the modern amenities.
- Compact & Convenient: Ideal for city driving and tight parking spots.
Don't Miss Out! This fully restored 1995 Rover Mini Austin Automatic is a rare find, combining classic aesthetics with contemporary comfort. Ready to turn heads and offer a delightful driving experience.
Inspected & Certified by Mississauga Auto Group 🏷️ Competitive Pricing 📞 Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive!
📍 Mississauga Auto Group 📞 Call us at (905) 808-1198
🌐 Visit our website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Drive away in a classic with confidence. Your dream car awaits! 🚗✨
