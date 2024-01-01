Menu
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 1995 Rover Mini Austin Automatic with AC </strong><strong>Professionally Restored All Original Right Hand Drive.</strong> </p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group Presents </strong></p><p><strong>Vintage Charm Meets Modern Comfort!</strong></p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Year:</strong> 1995</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Rover Mini Austin Automatic</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only 53,000 kms</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</li><li><strong>Drive:</strong> Right-Hand Drive</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Yes, enjoy comfort in every season!</li><li>Alloy Rims & Performance Tires</li><li>Sound System with ambient lighting </li><li>Tinted Windows </li></ul><p><strong>Why Youll Love This Mini:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Fully Restored:</strong> Experience the joy of driving a classic car that looks and feels brand new.</li><li><strong>Iconic Design:</strong> Timeless style and British charm.</li><li><strong>Perfect for Enthusiasts:</strong> Own a piece of automotive history with all the modern amenities.</li><li><strong>Compact & Convenient:</strong> Ideal for city driving and tight parking spots.</li></ul><p><strong>Dont Miss Out!</strong> This fully restored 1995 Rover Mini Austin Automatic is a rare find, combining classic aesthetics with contemporary comfort. Ready to turn heads and offer a delightful driving experience.</p><p><strong>Inspected & Certified by Mississauga Auto Group</strong> 🏷️ <strong>Competitive Pricing</strong> 📞 <strong>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive!</strong></p><p>📍 <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong> 📞 <strong>Call us at (905) 808-1198</strong></p><p>🌐 <strong>Visit our website: <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noreferrer>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></strong></p><p>Drive away in a classic with confidence. Your dream car awaits! 🚗✨</p>

1995 MINI Cooper

53,000 KM

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
1995 MINI Cooper

AUSTIN ROVER

1995 MINI Cooper

AUSTIN ROVER

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAXXNWAXKBD117116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

1995 MINI Cooper