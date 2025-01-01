Menu
AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

1996 Dodge Viper

129,433 KM

Details Description Features

$96,888

+ taxes & licensing
1996 Dodge Viper

GTS

12578831

1996 Dodge Viper

GTS

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$96,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,433KM
VIN 1B3ER69EXTV200468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # C-21
  • Mileage 129,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

