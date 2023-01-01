$1,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1996 GMC Yukon
AS-IS NOT RUNNING
1996 GMC Yukon
AS-IS NOT RUNNING
Location
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKEK13R0TJ736780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6823
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Packages
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales
2010 Ford Fusion SPORT 189,605 KM SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE 204,833 KM $9,933 + tax & lic
2005 Lincoln Aviator 4WD AS-IS 245,900 KM $1,700 + tax & lic
Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Call Dealer
905-848-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
905-848-3333
1996 GMC Yukon