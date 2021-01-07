Menu
1996 Land Rover Discovery

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

SE7 | V8 | FULLY LOADED | IN GREAT SHAPE | AS IS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6509017
  • Stock #: 2655
  • VIN: SALJY1245TA505199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 2655
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

1996 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SE7

$3.995 + taxes & licensing*

*AS-IS*

*KM 135.000*

 *NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* 

*FULLY LOADED 7 PASS* 4.0L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, DUAL POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, AC, CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

 

VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

*SOLD AS-IS*

*IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE*

 *RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD*

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SE7
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

