+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
**** SERENA MOTORS *****
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
1996 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SE7
$3.995 + taxes & licensing*
*AS-IS*
*KM 135.000*
*NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED*
*FULLY LOADED 7 PASS* 4.0L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, DUAL POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, AC, CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*SOLD AS-IS*
*IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE*
*RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD*
“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7