1997 Ford Expedition

268,069 KM

Details

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

V-8 AS-IS

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

268,069KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8977417
  • Stock #: 16813D
  • VIN: 1FMFU18LXVLB33451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 268,069 KM

