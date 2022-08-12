$3,000+ tax & licensing
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
1997 Ford Expedition
V-8 AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
268,069KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8977417
- Stock #: 16813D
- VIN: 1FMFU18LXVLB33451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 268,069 KM
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1