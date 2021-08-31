Menu
1998 Fleetwood Elkhorn

0 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7853274
  • VIN: 123456789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Truck Camper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 Pick-up Camper

Like New

**No Fridge

Ca;ll Pete @ 416-705-5866

HURRY WON'T LAST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

