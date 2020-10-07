Menu
2000 Chrysler Sebring

181,907 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

416-705-5866

JXI

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

416-705-5866

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

181,907KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6126870
  • Stock #: 1210
  • VIN: 3C3EL55H7YT259726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 181,907 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 3 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $150.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

