2000 GMC Safari

168,883 KM

Details

$3,796

+ tax & licensing
$3,796

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2000 GMC Safari

2000 GMC Safari

PASSENGER SLT

2000 GMC Safari

PASSENGER SLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,796

+ taxes & licensing

168,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7056500
  • Stock #: K188472A
  • VIN: 1GKDM19WXYB518950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Medium Charcoal Gray Metalli
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # K188472A
  • Mileage 168,883 KM

Vehicle Description

3dr RWD SLT

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
am/fm
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Automatic head lights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

