2000 Honda Civic

141,895 KM

Details Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

EX-G AS-IS

EX-G AS-IS

Location

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

141,895KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7361882
  • Stock #: 164865D
  • VIN: 2HGEJ6688YH905789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

