2000 Lexus RX 300

201,000 KM

Details

$4,895

+ tax & licensing
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2000 Lexus RX 300

2000 Lexus RX 300

RX300

2000 Lexus RX 300

RX300

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7505814
  VIN: JT6HF10u9y0136396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 6 CYL., 3.0 LT., 4 WHEEL DRIVE , ACCIDENT FREE , LEATHER , POWER SUNROOF , DUAL POWER SEATS , REAR A/C., AND HEAT , HEATED SETAS , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Priced to sell . Excellent condition in and out . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Conventional Spare Tire

