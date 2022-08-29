Menu
2000 Toyota Sienna

266,166 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2000 Toyota Sienna

2000 Toyota Sienna

LE /Trade special/Driven Daily

2000 Toyota Sienna

LE /Trade special/Driven Daily

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

  9083719
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

266,166KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9083719
  Stock #: 6678
  VIN: 4T3ZF13C1YU277071

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Mileage 266,166 KM

Vehicle Description

*888-856-3052*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU Automatic, priced cheap for quick sale!  Driven locally Trade in, Managers Special . *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.  We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-XXXX

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
