2001 Cadillac DeVille

150,956 MI

$1,300

+ tax & licensing
$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

DTS AS-IS

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

150,956MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6368597
  • Stock #: 16145D
  • VIN: 1G6KF57981U107657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16145D
  • Mileage 150,956 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

