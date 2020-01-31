Menu
2001 Ford E450

Standard

2001 Ford E450

Standard

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4631307
  Stock #: 2481
  VIN: 1FDXE45F11HA15299
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

15 ft Cube van used for commercial purposes. 70 cargo vans to choose from: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26 ft. Cargo Length: 15 ft. Cargo Height: 78 inches, Door Height: 72 inches, Cargo Width: 90 inches, Door Width: 84 inches, GVWR: 14,000 lbs, F.GAWR: 4,600 lbs, R.GAWR: 9,400 lbs, Tire Size: LT225/75R16E, 7.3L Diesel Auto, Power steering. Certification, Tax and Licensing is extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

