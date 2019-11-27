Menu
2001 Toyota Echo

2001 Toyota Echo

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

$800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4383234
  • Stock #: AT207
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redline Auto Sales - Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

