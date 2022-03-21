$3,800+ tax & licensing
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
2003 Dodge Ram 1500
2dr Reg Cab 120.5" WB ST-AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
156,722KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8947387
- VIN: 1D7HA16KX3J680055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 16825H
- Mileage 156,722 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1