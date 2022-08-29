Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Ford F-550

331,200 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
2003 Ford F-550

2003 Ford F-550

SUPER DUTY

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford F-550

SUPER DUTY

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

331,200KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9078385
  • Stock #: 2205
  • VIN: 1FDAF56F03EA29349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2205
  • Mileage 331,200 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A-Line Automotive

2003 Ford F-550 SUPE...
 331,200 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 137,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 Tour...
 184,512 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-3734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory