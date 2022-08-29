2003 Ford F-550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 3 3 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9078385

9078385 Stock #: 2205

2205 VIN: 1FDAF56F03EA29349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Dump Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 331,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Additional Features Turbocharged

