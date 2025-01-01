$5,200+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$5,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,840 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 For Sale: 2003 Honda CR-V EX – Reliable, Practical & Ready for Adventure!
Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient SUV that handles all seasons with ease? This **2003 Honda CR-V EX** is the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and trusted Honda reliability — at a great price.
📌 Vehicle Details:
- Make/Model: 2003 Honda CR-V EX
- Mileage: 208,840 km
- Transmission: Automatic
- Condition: Excellent – **Safety Certified**
- Interior: Clean and spacious with versatile cargo space
✨ Features & Extras:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Sunroof
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Folding Rear Seats
- Cruise Control
💰 Price: $5,200 + HST & Licensing
✅ Same-Day Financing Available – Flexible plans, fast approvals
✅ Extended Warranty Options – Ask us for details!
🛡️ Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?
✔ OMVIC-Approved Dealer
✔ Over 10 Years of Trusted, Honest Service
✔ No Hidden Fees – Transparent Pricing
✔ Convenient Mississauga Location
📍 Visit Us At:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 [www.mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)
💬 Looking for a reliable SUV for daily driving or weekend getaways?** Don’t wait — call or message us today to book a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
