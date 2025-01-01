Menu
<p><strong>🚙 For Sale: 2003 Honda CR-V EX – Reliable, Practical & Ready for Adventure!</strong></p><p> </p><p>Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient SUV that handles all seasons with ease? This **2003 Honda CR-V EX** is the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and trusted Honda reliability — at a great price.</p><p> </p><p><strong>📌 Vehicle Details:</strong></p><p><strong>- Make/Model: 2003 Honda CR-V EX  </strong></p><p><strong>- Mileage: 208,840 km  </strong></p><p><strong>- Transmission: Automatic  </strong></p><p><strong>- Condition: Excellent – **Safety Certified**  </strong></p><p><strong>- Interior: Clean and spacious with versatile cargo space  </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>✨ Features & Extras:</strong></p><p><strong>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)  </strong></p><p><strong>- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors  </strong></p><p><strong>- Sunroof  </strong></p><p><strong>- Air Conditioning  </strong></p><p><strong>- Alloy Wheels  </strong></p><p><strong>- Folding Rear Seats  </strong></p><p><strong>- Cruise Control  </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>💰 Price: $5,200 + HST & Licensing</strong></p><p><strong>✅ Same-Day Financing Available – Flexible plans, fast approvals  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Extended Warranty Options – Ask us for details!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>🛡️ Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?  </strong></p><p><strong>✔ OMVIC-Approved Dealer  </strong></p><p><strong>✔ Over 10 Years of Trusted, Honest Service  </strong></p><p><strong>✔ No Hidden Fees – Transparent Pricing  </strong></p><p><strong>✔ Convenient Mississauga Location  </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>📍 Visit Us At:</strong></p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong></p><p><strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12  </strong></p><p><strong>Mississauga, ON  </strong></p><p> </p><p>📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198  </p><p>🌐 [www.mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)</p><p> </p><p>💬 Looking for a reliable SUV for daily driving or weekend getaways?** Don’t wait — call or message us today to book a test drive!</p>

2003 Honda CR-V

208,840 KM

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda CR-V

EX

12410619

2003 Honda CR-V

EX

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,840KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHLRD789X3C817604

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,840 KM

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2003 Honda CR-V