2003 Mahindra JEEP

10 KM

Details Description

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2003 Mahindra JEEP

2003 Mahindra JEEP

WILLY

2003 Mahindra JEEP

WILLY

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9806080

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 MAHINDRA JEEP WILLY

This Jeep is rebuilt with Toyota's engine and Honda's Transmission. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

