$30,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-902-5177
2003 Mahindra JEEP
WILLY
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9806080
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 MAHINDRA JEEP WILLY
This Jeep is rebuilt with Toyota's engine and Honda's Transmission.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.