2003 Saab 9-3

9-3 Linear Turbo

2003 Saab 9-3

9-3 Linear Turbo

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,077KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  Listing ID: 4915590
  • Stock #: 11956
  • VIN: YS3FB49S231050115
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Cashmere Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

GORGEOUS LOW KMS LOCAL ONTARIO CAR SINCE DAY ONE, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY REPORTED ACCORDING TO FAX REPORT, INHOUSE TRADE IN, PRICED TO SALE CERTIFIED, PRICE PLUS HST PLUS $99 LICENCE FEE, WE ARE LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT # 6 MISSISSAUGA (ONE BLOCK NORTH OF 401 OF DIXIE ROAD).

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

