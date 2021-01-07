2004 GREAT DANE 53 FOOT

+ taxes & licensing
7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1
53 FOOT TANDEM,NO LEAK,CLEAN,AIR RIDE www.japanesesportcar.ca $2990 53 FOOT 2004 ROOL UP DR ,AIR RIDE AT: 70 CARSON ST,ETOBICOKE,ON,M8W4Z6 $1990 53 FOOT 1998 BARN DR AT: 52945 TABOT LINE,AYLMER,ON,N5H2R1 .To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
