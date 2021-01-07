Menu
2004 GREAT DANE 53 FOOT

0 KM

Details Description

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2004 GREAT DANE 53 FOOT

2004 GREAT DANE 53 FOOT

53 FOOT

2004 GREAT DANE 53 FOOT

53 FOOT

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6515428
  Stock #: 2919
  VIN: 1GRAA06224B700337

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

53 FOOT TANDEM,NO LEAK,CLEAN,AIR RIDE www.japanesesportcar.ca $2990 53 FOOT 2004 ROOL UP DR ,AIR RIDE AT: 70 CARSON ST,ETOBICOKE,ON,M8W4Z6 $1990 53 FOOT 1998 BARN DR AT: 52945 TABOT LINE,AYLMER,ON,N5H2R1 .To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

