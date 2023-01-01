$2,995+ tax & licensing
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2004 Honda Accord
Sedan LX No Accident Cruise Control Bluetooth As-Is
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
368,732KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455602
- Stock #: 11843FA
- VIN: 1HGCM564X4A802131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 368,732 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This sedan has 368,732 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Am / Fm / Cd Player.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Tilt/telescopic steering column
ECU immobilizer
Maintenance interval reminder
Retained accessory pwr
Lockable glove box
Overhead sunglass storage
trunk light
Front/rear beverage holders
Front map lights
Remote fuel-filler door release
air
adjustable headrests
cruise
tilt
Centre console armrest w/storage
Bluetooth
(6) SPEAKERS
AM/FM stereo w/CD player
Integrated glass antenna
Cloth Seats
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Body-colour body-side mouldings
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/passenger seat occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front seat belt pretensioners & shoulder height adjustment
Rear child safety seat anchors (LATCH)
Front occupant knee bolster
Child-proof rear door locks
64.7 litre fuel tank
Auto-off headlamps
(3) 12-volt accessory outlets
Chrome side window mouldings
Dual body-colour impact-absorbing bumpers
Low washer fluid warning light
Dual body-coloured heated pwr remote mirrors
Super heat-absorbing & rejecting green tinted glass
Air conditioning w/micron air-filtration system
Speed-synchronized variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Reclining cloth front bucket seats-inc: Driver seat w/manual height adjustment
Illuminated driver's pwr window switches
Dual illuminated front vanity mirrors
Driver & front passenger dual-threshold frontal airbags
Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/ELR/ALR
Front seat whiplash protection
2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve I4 i-VTEC engine
Independent double-wishbone front/rear suspension w/coil springs
Speed-sensitive variable-pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, lockup torque converter, grade logic programming
AM / FM / CD Player
P205/65HR15 all-season tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5