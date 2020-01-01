Menu
2004 Honda Civic

120,841 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

416-705-5866

2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

LX

2004 Honda Civic

LX

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

416-705-5866

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,841KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6281727
  • Stock #: 1201
  • VIN: 2HGES16634H909886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres and really good condition! Nice body shape.

INCLUDES 3 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $150.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

