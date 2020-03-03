Menu
2004 Honda CR-V

AWD All Power/Clarion Radio/Keyless

2004 Honda CR-V

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$2,995

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 304,320KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4801446
  • Stock #: 5849
  • VIN: JHLRD788224C80715
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*888-856-3052* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU  Realtime AWD, Automatic,, Keyless Entry, Air-conditioning, Cruise Control, Power
Locks, Power Windows, and more  *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available
*WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.  We sell
newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in , We can certify for
you but certify and you save.$$$ . When
Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This
vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy
condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of
quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and
may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • AWD
  • 4x4
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 12V outlet
  • Extra Set of Tires
  • Rear Seats Recline
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Running Boards / Rails

Send A Message