2004 Hummer H1 HMCS – Diesel

The 2004 Hummer H1 HMCS is a legendary off-road beast powered by a durable 6.5L turbo diesel engine, built for extreme terrain and rugged adventures. With 4WD, 4-wheel disc brakes, heated front seats & aluminum wheels it delivers unmatched durability and military-grade capability in a bold, iconic design.

2004 Hummer H1

86,041 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

86,041KM
VIN 137FA84324E211397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METALLIC SAND
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 86,041 KM

Vehicle Description


The 2004 Hummer H1 HMCS is a legendary off-road beast powered by a durable 6.5L turbo diesel engine, built for extreme terrain and rugged adventures. With 4WD, 4-wheel disc brakes, heated front seats & aluminum wheels it delivers unmatched durability and military-grade capability in a bold, iconic design.







HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C

Additional Features

Diesel Fuel

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
