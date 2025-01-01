$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2004 Hummer H1
HMCS
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METALLIC SAND
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 86,041 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Hummer H1 HMCS – Diesel
The 2004 Hummer H1 HMCS is a legendary off-road beast powered by a durable 6.5L turbo diesel engine, built for extreme terrain and rugged adventures. With 4WD, 4-wheel disc brakes, heated front seats & aluminum wheels it delivers unmatched durability and military-grade capability in a bold, iconic design.
HST and licensing will be extra
Vehicle Features
