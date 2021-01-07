Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Jaguar X-Type

158,039 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
2004 Jaguar X-Type

2004 Jaguar X-Type

3.0

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Jaguar X-Type

3.0

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,039KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6623255
  • Stock #: 1219
  • VIN: SAJGA51C74WD77188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,039 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 3 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE (if purchased at list price)

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A-Line Automotive

2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0
 158,039 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Patriot no...
 230,764 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-7 GS
 135,016 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-3734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory