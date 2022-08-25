Menu
2005 Acura MDX

247,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

4dr 4WD SUV

4dr 4WD SUV

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

247,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8996173
  • Stock #: 2HNYD186X5H000641
  • VIN: 2HNYD186X5H000641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2HNYD186X5H000641
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!
2 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY FOR ENGINE!!! OR
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, Sunroof ,Leather ,Heated Seats, POwER SEATS
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
POWER SEAT
Sunroof/Moonroof
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

