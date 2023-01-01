Menu
2005 Acura TSX

341,601 KM

Details Description Features

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Manual Leather Sunroof Heated Seats

Location

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

341,601KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10055220
  • Stock #: 12268A2
  • VIN: JH4CL95885C801707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 341,601 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2005 Acura TSX is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.


-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This sedan has 343,331 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Additional Features

Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tabangi Motors

