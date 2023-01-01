$2,900+ tax & licensing
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2005 Acura TSX
Manual Leather Sunroof Heated Seats
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
341,601KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10055220
- Stock #: 12268A2
- VIN: JH4CL95885C801707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 341,601 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This sedan has 343,331 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
