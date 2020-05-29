Menu
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

Contact Seller
1.8 TURBO,QUATTRO,FULLY LOADED,S4 BODYKIT,LOWERED,

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5090042
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

***RELIABLE PRE-OWNED CARS***

 

RARE TO FIND 2005 AUDI A4 1.8 TURBO QUATTRO AWD BLACK ON BLACK. THE CAR HAS A AUDI S4 BODY KIT, AFTERMARKET EXAUST, LOW PROFILE PERFORMANCE TIRES, AND IS LOWERED BY PREVIOUS OWNER. COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH OEM AUDI HUBCAPS.

 

 EQUIPPED WITH FULLY LOADED FEATURES SUCH AS LEATHER-POWER SEAT, AUDI SYMPHONY SOUND SYSTEM, EXAUST SYSTEM, S4 BODY KIT, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, FOG LIGHTS, ALLO RIMS, LOW PROFILE TIRES, WHEELS, ROOF RACK, TINTED WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR-CONDITIONING, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AND MANY ADVANCED OPTIONS.

 

***THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS. THE CAR RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, DOES NOT NEED TOO MUCH FOR SAFETY. DO SAFETY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$.***

 

*******RELIABLE PRE-OWNED CARS******* --FOR APPOINTMENT, CALL MOAZZAM TODAY AT 647_869_2555 --

EMAIL US AT : Reliablepocars@gmail.com

 

TO VIEW MORE INVENTORY VISIT: https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/mississauga/reliable-pre-owned-cars/

 

THIS VEHICLE CAN ONLY BE VIEWED OR TEST-DRIVEN BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT BY CALLING 647_869_2555.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player

