2005 Audi A4
1.8T,QUATTRO,CERTIFIED,S4 BODY KIT,SPORT EXAUST
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9270967
- VIN: WAULC68E45A060014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
