2005 Audi A6

122,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

3.2L | AWD| FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

122,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7474416
  • Stock #: 2739
  • VIN: WAUDG74F85N089294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

2005 AUDI A6 3.2L QUATTRO

$4.995 + taxes & licensing

*AS IS*

*KM: 122.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

 *NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* 

*LOADED* 3.2L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS,  AUTO AC, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH  MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE OR ON OUR WEBSITE

*SOLD AS IS*

*NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* (WE DON'T KNOW WHAT DOES IT NEED FOR SAFETY)

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7

OFFICE: 905 273 9739

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA


 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

