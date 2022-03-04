Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 BMW X3

238,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2005 BMW X3

2005 BMW X3

4dr AWD 2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2005 BMW X3

4dr AWD 2.5i

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 8559782
  2. 8559782
  3. 8559782
  4. 8559782
  5. 8559782
  6. 8559782
  7. 8559782
  8. 8559782
  9. 8559782
  10. 8559782
  11. 8559782
  12. 8559782
  13. 8559782
  14. 8559782
  15. 8559782
  16. 8559782
  17. 8559782
  18. 8559782
  19. 8559782
  20. 8559782
  21. 8559782
  22. 8559782
  23. 8559782
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,850

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559782
  • Stock #: WBXPA73405WC51081
  • VIN: WBXPA73405WC51081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WBXPA73405WC51081
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


2 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY FOR ENGINE!!! OR


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Rain sensor wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

2008 Saturn Vue FWD ...
 215,000 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 230,000 KM
$3,970 + tax & lic
2007 Lincoln Navigat...
 203,000 KM
$5,820 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory