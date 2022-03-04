Menu
2005 Chrysler 300

391,294 KM

Details Description Features

$4,296

+ tax & licensing
$4,296

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2005 Chrysler 300

2005 Chrysler 300

300C

2005 Chrysler 300

300C

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,296

+ taxes & licensing

391,294KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8505668
  • Stock #: A222859A
  • VIN: 2C3AA63H45H165062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pear
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 391,294 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! 300 C, 5.7L Hemi, AUTO, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 22"" ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defroster
am/fm
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air
Climate Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

