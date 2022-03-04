$4,296+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Chrysler 300
300C
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,296
- Listing ID: 8505668
- Stock #: A222859A
- VIN: 2C3AA63H45H165062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pear
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 391,294 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST TRADED IN !!! 300 C, 5.7L Hemi, AUTO, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 22"" ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
