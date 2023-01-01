$CALL+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Automatic Trade Special/Daily Driven
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
192,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9739435
- VIN: 3C4FY48B95T622576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
