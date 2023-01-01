Menu
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

192,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Automatic Trade Special/Daily Driven

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Automatic Trade Special/Daily Driven

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9739435
  • Stock #: 6849
  • VIN: 3C4FY48B95T622576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, All Power, Priced cheap for quick sale! Driven locally Trade in, Managers Special . *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

