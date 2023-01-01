2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9739435

9739435 Stock #: 6849

6849 VIN: 3C4FY48B95T622576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6849

Mileage 192,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.