2005 Ford F-150

274,465 KM

Details Description Features

$5,296

+ tax & licensing
$5,296

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2005 Ford F-150

2005 Ford F-150

Lariat

2005 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,296

+ taxes & licensing

274,465KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8505671
  Stock #: N222973A
  VIN: 1FTPW14565FB21953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Copper Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N222973A
  • Mileage 274,465 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! LARIAT PKG, 4x4, SUPER CREW, 5.4L, AUTO, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, 6/CD, AUTO/LIGHTS, TONNEAU, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
am/fm
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
8 Cylinder Engine
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Adaptative Cruise Control

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

