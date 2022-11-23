2005 Ford F-150 SOLD AS IS . WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Sale $1,800 + taxes & licensing 3 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9382033

9382033 Stock #: 22T915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 344,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

