2005 Ford Focus

111,046 KM

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

SE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

111,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7273775
  • Stock #: J212145B
  • VIN: 1FAFP34N85W190041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CD Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,046 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! ZX4 PACKAGE, AUTO, 4CYL, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

