2005 Ford Focus

157,000 KM

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

3dr Cpe ZX3

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9237412
  • Stock #: 3FAFP31N35R103475
  • VIN: 3FAFP31N35R103475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3FAFP31N35R103475
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Passenger Airbag
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

