2005 GMC Sierra 1500

345,055 KM

Details

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

SL-AS-IS

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

SL-AS-IS

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

345,055KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559678
  • Stock #: 17183H
  • VIN: 2GTEK19B651366809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17183H
  • Mileage 345,055 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

