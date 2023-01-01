$1,500+ tax & licensing
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2005 GMC Sierra 1500
SL-AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
345,055KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9559678
- Stock #: 17183H
- VIN: 2GTEK19B651366809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 345,055 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1