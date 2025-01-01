$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2005 GMC W4500
W4500 Cab Over Dump Truck | AS IS
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 253,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Note: AS IS Vehicles cannot be financed. Please ask your sales professional for full details. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!
Built to work all day without fuss, this 2005 GMC W4500 sets you up with a straightforward, hard wearing cab that is easy to climb into, durable seating that stands up to daily use, and simple, clearly marked controls that keep the focus on the job. From the driver’s perch you get commanding visibility and wide mirrors that help in tight sites, while the cab forward layout gives a confident view of corners and curbs when threading city streets. Outside, the compact wheelbase and cab over design deliver a tight turning radius, and the steel dump body with tall sides makes quick work of loading and clean, controlled unloading at the yard, jobsite, or transfer station. If you want a nimble, no nonsense dump truck that earns its keep, this W4500 is a smart buy.
______________________________________________
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised." Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
______________________________________________________
905-278-6181